Today on Daddy Freeze and his sometimes overly blunt commentary on controversial topics, he is advising people to have concrete evidence to nail an offender before coming out or else they should shut up.

The On-Air personality made this known on Friday, November 15, 2019, while reacting to the judgment on the rape allegation levelled against the senior pastor of the Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA) pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo.

"You come out 20 years later with a story that in my humble opinion am struggling to see how it adds up. And the next thing is Daddy Freeze you are covering for these people, more people will not come out tomorrow. If you don't have a good story don't come out. I have three sons, I don't want them in jail because a woman has a story. If you have a story, it better not be audio. If someone did something to you let it not be audio, if you don't have what it takes to nail an offender properly but shut up," he said.

We all know that Daddy Freeze is never shy to say what exactly he feels about any topic. He has however received a lot of backlash over these comments on social media...we know Daddy Freeze doesn't really care.

Today on Daddy Freeze and his sometimes overly blunt commentary, he is advising people to have concrete evidence to nail an offender or else they should shut up.

The genesis of these comments can be traced back to Thursday, November 14, 2019, when a judge in Abuja threw out the court case filed by Busola Dakolo against Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Immediately the news broke that the case had been thrown out of the court, the reactions from different quarters were diverse. For some it was an outrageous judgment, while for some it was justice well served.

The now-famous judgment...

On Thursday, November 14, 2019, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja threw out the rape case filed by Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola against the senior pastor of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo. [Instagram/BusolaDakolo]

On Thursday, November 14, 2019, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja threw out the rape case filed by Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola against the senior pastor of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

According to the judge, Oathman A. Musa, the matter amounts to injustice and an abuse of judicial process adding that the case is empty and purely sentimental. Justice Musa said that the case was aimed more at cruelty than obtaining justice.

Court throws out Busola Dakolo’s case against Biodun Fatoyinbo

The court also awarded costs of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine should have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.