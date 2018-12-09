Daddy Freeze draws out a moral lesson on making corrections after receiving an apology from Bovi who earlier makes a comment that threatened his public image.
In his post published today, he draws out a moral lesson from Bovi's action owning up to a mistake.
"What he did was immensely noble. To make a mistake is human, to realize the mistake and now make a public apology is divine."
View this post on Instagram
Good morning everyone. I want to celebrate @officialbovi today. - What he did was immensely noble. To make a mistake is human, to realize the mistake and now make a public apology is divine. - If he had called me one on one and apologized I would have had to forgive him, but the damage in the media would have lingered. By putting out a public statement, risking his reputation at it, he fixed it and I appreciate it. - I learnt something from Bovi. If you make a mistake, sometimes an apology is not enough, you have to fix it.
In a thread he shares via Twitter on Saturday, December 8, 2018, Bovi calls out the OAP for attacking Akpororo's wife but it seemed he got it all wrong.
Daddy Freeze is described as one with "an uncontrollable spirit of jealousy" in one of comedian's tweets. He goes on to caution the presenter against attacking the comedian's partner.
But after making some consultation, Bovi realizes he is wrong in a public apology he renders latter.
ALSO READ: Comedian shades I Go Dye for criticizing ex-Gov Uduaghan on Instagram
On Instagram, Daddy Freeze is impressed by the apology and makes a note thanking him.
In his post published today, he draws out a moral lesson from Bovi's action owning up to a mistake.
"What he did was immensely noble. To make a mistake is human, to realize the mistake and now make a public apology is divine."