Daddy Freeze says ex-wife traveled with kids out of the country without his consent

Daddy Freeze is blowing hot at the moment as he reveals how his ex-wife traveled out of the country with their kids without his consent.

According to the On-Air personality who took to his Instagram page on Wednesday 12, 2018 revealed that she left the country with his kids without his knowledge.

"Disappearing post: She doesn’t have my consent to travel with my kids without my knowledge! Is it even legal? What is the job of the Nigerian immigration service really? I just want to know where my kids are, that’s all! ~FRZ," he captioned his post.

It is already a known fact that Daddy Freeze and his ex-wife, Opeyemi Olarinde since their separation been at each other's throats. Both parties have accused each other of domestic violence and adultery while they were still married.

Back in 2017 while granting an exclusive interview with BellaNaija, Opeyemi had revealed that she was domestically abused while she was married to Daddy Freeze. In his defence, Daddy Freeze denied all the allegations leveled against him by Opeyemi Olarinde.

Daddy Freeze reacts to ex-wife, Opeyemi's interview

In reaction to an interview granted by Opeyemi Olarinde by in 2017, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze shared a video post addressing the issue on Instagram.

The OAP shared a video via his Instagram page, tackling the several issues his ex-wife brought up against him in the interview with Bellanaija, in what he claims is an attempt to paint him black.

Daddy Freeze in a lengthy post revealed how he started off a relationship four months after their breakup. He also went on to talk about her he became depressed because of her.