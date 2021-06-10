‘It’s your loss’ – Cynthia Morgan shades Eniola Badmus after saying she doesn’t collect money from her lover
Badmus' post has generated a lot of reaction on social media.
Badmus had shared a post on her Instagram story where she said she is the only one who does not collect money from her lover.
'‘I think I am the only one that doesn’t collect money from who I am dating."
The post generated a lot of reactions on Instagram including, Cynthia Morgan.
According to Cynthia Morgan, it's Badmus' loss if she does not collect money from her lover.
"Your loss," she wrote.
The actress is yet to react to Cynthia Morgan's comment.
