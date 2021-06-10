RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘It’s your loss’ – Cynthia Morgan shades Eniola Badmus after saying she doesn’t collect money from her lover

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Badmus' post has generated a lot of reaction on social media.

Eniola Badmus and Cynthia Morgan [Instagram/EniolaBadmus] [Instagram/DRealMadrina]

Nigerian rapper Cynthia Morgan has shaded actress Eniola Badmus over her recent post on social media.

Recommended articles

Badmus had shared a post on her Instagram story where she said she is the only one who does not collect money from her lover.

'‘I think I am the only one that doesn’t collect money from who I am dating."

Badmus' post has generated a lot of reaction on social media.
Badmus' post has generated a lot of reaction on social media. Pulse Nigeria

The post generated a lot of reactions on Instagram including, Cynthia Morgan.

According to Cynthia Morgan, it's Badmus' loss if she does not collect money from her lover.

"Your loss," she wrote.

The actress is yet to react to Cynthia Morgan's comment.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘It’s your loss’ – Cynthia Morgan shades Eniola Badmus after saying she doesn’t collect money from her lover

Jordy Sank's holocaust survivor themed documentary 'I Am Here' to premiere at Encounters & Durban film festivals

Uche Ogbodo and partner welcome baby girl

Kanye West spotted with model Irina Shayk in France amid dating rumours

Tyler Perry to bring back Madea character for a Netflix film

Davido's rumoured lover Mya Yafai releases steamy photos months after deactivating IG account

Prince Harry hits back after reports he didn't ask the Queen's permission to name daughter 'Lilibet'

Chinedu Ikedieze is getting his Aki memes minted as NFTs

Niniola shows off Grammy certificate