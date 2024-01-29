ADVERTISEMENT
Couples should live together before getting married - singer Simi

She acknowledged that the idea might be controversial, but stressed that she personally sees the advantages of doing so.

Simi believes that couples would understand their significant others if they live together
Speaking on the newest episode of the the Tea with Tay podcast, the singer emphasised the significance of understanding the various aspects of a person's personality before committing to a lifelong partnership. She made her stance whilst acknowledging that her opinion might not align with everyone.

"Maybe I shouldn’t share this opinion because I feel like religious people might not agree with me. [But] I personally think that people who want to get married should live together for a little bit before they do that. Because I don’t think you really know someone that you’re going to marry until you cohabit," Simi began.

Simi highlighted the importance of witnessing different aspects of a partner's character that may not be evident in public settings.

She continued: "The way someone is when they are outside in their best behaviour is different from how they are when they are cranky and they haven’t eaten or when they wake up in the morning or when they are snoring."

Simi did, however, acknowledge the facts that people have successfully married without cohabiting. According to the singer, living together provides valuable insights into compatibility and helps individuals make more informed decisions about the prospect of spending their lives together.

“When you live with someone you know all the sides to them, that is when you really know if you can do forever with them. Millions of people have gotten married without living together. But I personally think it’s a good idea to cohabit before marriage," she added.

Simi clarified that cohabitation doesn't necessarily have to be a lengthy period but suggested that even a brief time spent living together can offer valuable insights.

