Cossy Orjiakor is presently mourning following the demise of her mother.

The actress took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, where she shared a photo of her late mum and captioned it with a quote where she announced her demise.

"Mum..... what God has joined together not even death could put asunder. Mum and Dad finally together. RIP," she wrote.

From all of us at PULSE, we pray Cossy Orjiakor and her family has the fortitude to bear the loss.

It would be recalled that back in 2018, Cossy Orjiakor lost her dad and gave him a befitting burial.

Cossy Orjiakor gives dad a befitting burial

Cossy Orjiakor laid her father to rest in grand style back in 2018, as she gave him a befitting burial. Photos from the burial were released on Instagram by Uche Elendu who is also a colleague to Cossy Orjiakor. The actress went on to caption the photos with a quote where she praised Cossy Orjiakor for giving her father a befitting burial.

"Rest in the bossom of our lord papa cossy @cossyorjiakor .. I'm glad I was able to make it to commiserate with u and ur family on the death of your beloved father. He has gone to be with the lord and was given a befitting funeral. Well done girl @cossyojiakor. God be with your family at this time and always," she wrote.

It would be recalled that Cossy Orjiakor announced the passing away of her father Chief Orjiakor (aka Ukwa achi n’aka) in January 2018. She took to her Instagram page where she announced the sad news.