During the #EndSars protests in Lagos, Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor was one of the celebrities that came out to support the movement, beyond that, she also celebrated her birthday on the streets with protesters.

Explaining why she marked her birthday at the protest ground in Lekki, the busty actress in an interview with ThePunch said, she wanted to make people happy because the mood of the country was saturated with anger.

She said, “I celebrated my birthday on the protest ground at Lekki (Lagos) because the mood of the country was saturated with bitterness and anger. Staying at home and seeing what was going on made me sad too. I just wanted to cheer people up. I know I made lots of guys happy at the protest ground. We had fun at the end of the day.

“Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die. We all want a new Nigeria. At the protests, I did not wear clothes that exposed me per se. I just wanted to celebrate my birthday with the protesters. Afterwards, I and some of my friends were hosted by another close friend.”

You’ll recall that in August 2020, Cossy announced her readiness to walk down the aisle as she got engaged to her German-based boyfriend, Abel Jürgen Wilhem.

The actress announced this via her Instagram page on Thursday, August 6, 2020, where she shared a video from the engagement party.