Okay guys, lovers of Cossy Orjiakor and her explicit nude contents on social media, its that time of the day again as she bares all her boobs on Instagram.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, where she shared the nude photo. According to her, they can fit for a healthy square meal.

"100% natural 3 square healthy meal," she captioned the photo.

It is no news that Cossy Orjiakor is known more for her nudity rather than the acting career she started with. She is one actress who gets very comfortable with shared steamy photos and raunchy videos on Instagram.

It is no news that Cossy Orjiakor is known more for her nudity rather than the acting career she started with. She is one actress who gets very comfortable with shared steamy photos and raunchy videos on Instagram. [Instagram/CossyOrjiakor]

When she is not sharing nude photos on Instagram, she is teasing her fans with her sexual fantasies...the kind of ideas you'd never share with your best friend.

The time she craved for a one night stand...

The actress made public her craving in a late-night Instagram post. She went on to explicitly reveal what she desired sexually. [Instagram/CossyOrjiakor]

The actress made public her craving in a late-night Instagram post. She went on to explicitly reveal what she desired sexually.

With a racy picture, she wrote, " Am so fu**ing horny tonight...am at Slay lekki 1...where are u...Hope ur not lousy just chop and clean mouth. if u talk! ama do all ya friends. Hmmmm #mood #tonight."

Cossy Orjiakor teased her 109,000 followers on Instagram on Sunday night, July 22, 2018, when she posted a video of herself dancing erotically in a swimsuit