Nollywood actress Cossy Orjikor has reacted to the sudden death of ace movie producer, Chico Ejiro.

In a lenghty post shared via her Instagram page on Friday, December 25, 2020, the movie star narrated how Ejiro went silent during her sex with dog scandal.

"Mr Chico Ejiro... I remember years back. You use to like me...... I don’t say no to people. I only give conditions .....what changed? What made you keep quiet and watch the world tear me to shreds.... during that mighty scandal you kept quiet..... I kept wondering why...I left the industry in shame still trying to figure out where I got it wrong," she wrote.

Orjiakor says Ejiro's silence during the scandal shocked her. [LIB]

"Your silence killed me. I was mocked. And still mocked. just a simple yes that sex with dog story is part of a Nollywood movie and not porn... would have preserved my sweet nature. Ohhh I remember your wife slapped me on that sex with dog set.... back then my teeth never sharp. Rest In Peace dear. Your part of my history and also My birthday mate."

Ejiro passed away on Christmas day, 2020, after a seizure attack.

He only just concluded directing his new movie on Christmas Eve.