Amid growing concerns over the spread of Coronavirus in Oyo state, Nigerian singer, Davido performed at a nightclub in Ibadan, the state capital on the night of Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Despite warnings by federal and state governments to Nigerians to avoid social gatherings and observe social distancing, Davido went on with a show that had more than 50 people in attendance at Stone Cafe Ibadan.

On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Oyo state.

The governor in a statement said the confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija came back positive.

However, in a video posted on the Instagram page of Stone Cafe Ibadan, it was confirmed that Davido held the show at the club on Saturday night.

The video showed Davido sitting in the club, while a large number of people trooped in to greet him. The video also showed him posing for photographs with Asiwaju Segun Olalere, the CEO of the club.

“It’s @davidoofficial x @bredhkn in the building. And they came through with the full squad. This isn’t a throwback 😝. They are here live! 10:42pm” The club wrote.

According to Premium Times, Davido, who also appeared at a wedding in Ibadan, was later seen at Derok, another nightclub in the city.

A check on Davido’s Instagram page showed that the artiste visited Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday before the show.

In a picture he shared on his Instagram page, Davido said he’s been waiting to meet Makinde since he became the governor of Oyo state.

He wrote; “Ever since I first heard of your triumph and good governance in OYO State I’ve been wanting to meet you and I’m glad I did! You truly inspire me and with leaders like you the future is definitely bright! God bless you @seyi_amakinde.”

As at 11:00 am on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of the disease in Nigeria.