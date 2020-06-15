Nigerian comedian, Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile also known as Seyi Law, and his family are presently mourning following the loss of his aunty to a car accident in Ondo state.

In a video shared via his Instagram page on Monday, June 15, 2020, the comedian shied tears as he narrated how his mother's sister died after sustaining injuries from a failed portion of a road in Ondo state.

He went on to reveal that the hospital where she was rushed to couldn't help because of the unavailability of the necessary equipment to save her life.

Seyi Law pulse0

"This morning, my mum's younger sister had an accident and they didn't have the right equipment to take care of her at Igbokoda general hospital and in just a few minutes she has been pronounced dead just because she fractured her leg in the hospital. Please let's do the right thing," he said.

He went to appeal to the governor of Ondo state, Barr. Rotimi Akeredolu to come to the aid of the people of Ilaje and take responsibility for the well being of its people.