Comedian Real Warri Pikin narrates previous suicidal attempt

Anna Ajayi

The comedian contemplated ending her own life in 2018.

Warri Pikin attempted suicide in 2018[Tribune]
Warri Pikin attempted suicide in 2018[Tribune]

The beloved actress and social media sensation disclosed a previous suicide attempt in 2018 during a conversation with media personality, Chude.

Warri Pikin disclosed that she and her husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha, found themselves with financial difficulties in 2017 and 2018, which led her to contemplate ending her own life.

However, her suicide attempt did not succeed. In those dark moments, she recalled waking up in the third hospital and questioning why she was still alive.

"In 2017/2018, my husband and I had financial issues. We were in debt and everything, so when I attempted suicide on June 6, 2018, I didn't die," Warri Pikin bravely revealed.

She further shared that she was taken to multiple hospitals following her attempt, but it was at the last one where she regained consciousness and pondered over the fact that she had survived.

It was at that moment she realised the significance of her life's purpose. She recognised the impact she could make by sharing her experience and offering hope to those facing similar challenges.

She acknowledged that she could leverage the power of the internet to reach a wider audience and extend support to those in need. Despite the immense challenges she faced, the comedian emerged stronger than ever.

The comedian said she realised that God spared her life because He intended to use her story to inspire those around her.

"I said, 'God, you see this is my story, I will use it to help others.' It means if God didn't allow me to die then, He wanted me to use the story to help others around me and not keep it to myself," she passionately expressed.

Warri Pikin and her husband renewed their vows [BellaNaija]
Warri Pikin and her husband renewed their vows [BellaNaija]

Over the weekend, she celebrated her ten-year marriage by renewing her wedding vows with her husband.

Watch her interview with Chude:

Comedian Real Warri Pikin narrates previous suicidal attempt

