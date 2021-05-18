Comedian Princess says she'll win someday as Baba Ijesha is granted bail

Baba Ijesha was granted bail on health grounds.

The mother of the molested child took to her Instagram page on Monday, May 17, 2021, where she reacted to the disgraced actor's release.

"I will win not immediately but definitely," she wrote.

The comedian's post came barely a few hours after the news broke of Baba Ijesha's release.

According to Punch, the disgraced actor was granted bail on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Twitter

“He has been granted bail about one hour ago. We are working to perfect the bail. He was granted bail on health grounds. He has not been released. He will be released after his bail conditions have been met,” his lawyer Adesina Ogunlana told Punch.

The actor was arrested in April for molesting a child.