Nigerian comedian and actor Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule popularly known as Okey Bakassi is celebrating his 19th wedding anniversary with wife, Ezinne.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the actor turned comedian had some nice words to say about his wife as the mark their wedding anniversary.

"We have been friends since the day we met in 1988....today we celebrate our 19yrs of marriage and building our family & destiny together," he wrote.

"Thanks to my reliable team partner/wife/behaviour coach/etc.. Zizi. May God continue to strengthen our lovely union. I love you till the end of time. Happy anniversary, Zizi."

Happy wedding anniversary to the Onyegbules from all of us at Pulse.