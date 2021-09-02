Comedian Okey Bakassi celebrates 20th wedding anniversary

The veteran comedian and actor took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, where he penned a cute note to celebrate the special day.

"Wow it's 20yrs already.... I still remember the many love letters....our humble beginning in that Festac BQ...many people doubted, but we believed....the wedding in PH. The kids came....Dera, Fechi and Cheta. The challenges...lonely nights apart. It has not been easy but God has been with us,'' he wrote.

"Together we started.....Together we have grown.....we'll age Together my darling wife. I love you Zizi....even the world knows ❤ HAPPY 20TH ANNIVERSARY TO US! #theonyegbules #familylove #togetherforever."