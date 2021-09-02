RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Okey Bakassi celebrates 20th wedding anniversary

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The couple are blessed with three children.

Okey Bakassi and Ezinne Onyegbule have three children together [Instagram/OkeyBakassi]

Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi has celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife, Ezinne.

The veteran comedian and actor took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, where he penned a cute note to celebrate the special day.

"Wow it's 20yrs already.... I still remember the many love letters....our humble beginning in that Festac BQ...many people doubted, but we believed....the wedding in PH. The kids came....Dera, Fechi and Cheta. The challenges...lonely nights apart. It has not been easy but God has been with us,'' he wrote.

"Together we started.....Together we have grown.....we'll age Together my darling wife. I love you Zizi....even the world knows ❤ HAPPY 20TH ANNIVERSARY TO US! #theonyegbules #familylove #togetherforever."

Happy anniversary to the Onyegbules from all of us at Pulse.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

