Comedian Nasty Blaq bags one-of-a-kind ambassadorial deal with Dubai-based fashion line

The well-known Instagram influencer and comedian shared this achievement on his Instagram feed.

"I’m excited to announce my collaboration with @Runisfashion (Dubai, UAE) as Brand Ambassador and also, the launch of our first Fashion Collection. It’s always been my dream to crossover my comedy from social media to influencing for brands with relatable products. “I love fashion so this collabo is a dream come true. And the amazing part is, we’re still keeping the African vibe in the collection with adire and other local print. It’s young, urban, stylish, and authentically African,” he wrote.

Nasty Blaq is one of the top content producers and tastemakers on the African continent with over 4 million followers on digital platforms. He has a long list of endorsements and collaboration agreements with companies like OctaFX, 1XBET, Betwinner, Send Wave, Sneaker Planet, Yinkawears, and others.

He has amassed more than 100 million views thanks to his talent, and he has performed at prestigious events like the One Africa concert in Dubai.

'Run Is Fashion' embodies everything Nasty Blaq stands for: it's young, urban, fashionable, and genuinely African. The current collection consists of jackets, joggers, and t-shirts that all make the most of the incredible variety of colours in Africa. Some pieces also make use of regional fabrics like adire and other designs. The clothing brand has its headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, but is rapidly expanding its footprint there.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

