In a video making rounds on the internet Mr. Jollof said that Zinoleesky had been paid N5 million to play at his performance, only for him to show up using marijuana and being haughty instead.

Mr. Jollof, whose real name is Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, confessed that he has simply been attempting to be professional and civil with the performer, but he continues to behave arrogant towards him.

Mr. Jollof even went as far as to challenge Zinoleesky to show off his 'men', promising to counter them with the Nigerian army in an effort to discipline him.