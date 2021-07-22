Comedian Michael Blackson proposes to girlfriend during radio show

The actor who was a guest at the popular American radio show, The Breakfast Club, went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend after, show host Charlamagne asked if he would propose to her towards the end of the interview.

Sharing why he decided that this was finally the woman he wanted to be with for the rest of her life, the comedian expressed that her loyalty was the thing that really made him want to pop the question.

Rada, a realtor later took to her Instagram page where she expressed shock at the proposal.

"I had no idea this was going to happen….I thought he was going to ask me about side beeches 🤣 @breakfastclubam are my witnesses …. I ate my vegetables for the day and said yes to karats 🥕," she wrote.