RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Michael Blackson proposes to girlfriend during radio show

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Blackson surprises girlfriend with live radio proposal.

Comedian Michael Blackson and his girlfriend Rada [Instagram/MichaelBlackson]

Ghanaian-American comedian and actor Michael Blackson has popped the big question to his girlfriend, Rada.

Recommended articles

The actor who was a guest at the popular American radio show, The Breakfast Club, went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend after, show host Charlamagne asked if he would propose to her towards the end of the interview.

Sharing why he decided that this was finally the woman he wanted to be with for the rest of her life, the comedian expressed that her loyalty was the thing that really made him want to pop the question.

www.instagram.com

Rada, a realtor later took to her Instagram page where she expressed shock at the proposal.

www.instagram.com

"I had no idea this was going to happen….I thought he was going to ask me about side beeches 🤣 @breakfastclubam are my witnesses …. I ate my vegetables for the day and said yes to karats 🥕," she wrote.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian Michael Blackson proposes to girlfriend during radio show

Watch Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Debo Macaroni in 'Lugard' trailer

Michaela Coel joins 'Wakanda Forever' cast

Video vixen Bolanle's estranged husband admits assaulting her, claims she started it

'Nkoyo' series producers confirm new release date

TINFF 2021: Emil Garuba's 'Last Tango In Abuja' lands 5 nominations

Cheque releases ratchet love soundtrack on 'Call Me Baby'

Kizz Daniel to release new single soon

'One Day' by Sirvik featuring Erigga out now , available on all streaming platforms!