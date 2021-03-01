Nigerian comedian Julius Agwu's wife, Ibiere wants to know singer Davido's fiancee, Chioma Avril is being dragged and mocked for his sins.

Davido was recently spotted with an American Instagram model while on vacation.

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 1, 2021, the Petrochemical engineer wondered why Chioma was getting all the heat for something she little or nothing to do with.

Ibiere Agwu wonders why Chioma Avril is being dragged for Davido's 'sins' [Instagram/IbMac_A]

"I don't understand why Chioma is the one being dragged, mocked and ridiculed for another person's sins. Please make it make sense to me," she wrote.

It would be recalled that Chioma became the centre of attention on social media after her fiance Davido was spotted with Instagram model Yafai.

They were both spotted in Sint Maarten, a country in the Caribbean.T

he IG model, used to date American rapper Young M.A according to gossip.