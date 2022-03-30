RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian I Go Save mocks Ubi Franklin after he threatened to expose his marital issues

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Franklin threatens to spill secrets about the comedians marriage.

Nigerian comedian I Go Save and music executive Ubi Franklin [Instagram/IGoSave] [Instagram/UbiFranklin]
Nigerian comedian I Go Save and music executive Ubi Franklin [Instagram/IGoSave] [Instagram/UbiFranklin]

Nigerian comedian Otaghware Onodjayeke popularly known as I Go Save, has ridiculed music executive Ubi Franklin's alleged plans to expose the issues in his marriage.

Recommended articles

I Go Save had shared a video on his Instagram page where he threw shades at Franklin.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, where he shared a screenshot of conversations between an unidentified person and Ubi who claimed the comedian has issues with his wife.

In his responses, the comedian ridiculed the music executive over his plans to release more information about his alleged marriage crisis.

"AWWN!! I AM AFRAID O! THEY WANT TO EXPOSE ME O! MY WIFE WILL SOON LEAVE ME O! I DEY FEAR FOR WETIN HE GO POST NEXT O! I DEY REALLY FEAR O! I NEED PRAYERS & HERBALIST O! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,'' he replied.

I Go Save had taken to his Instagram page a day ago, where he trolled Ubi over his comments about assaulting comedians making jokes about the personal lives of celebrities.

Franklin made the comments while reacting to the Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation during the last Oscars Awards.

According to the Delta State-born comedian, any celebrity who gives birth to a child and refuses to take care of that child will be used as comic relief.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian I Go Save mocks Ubi Franklin after he threatened to expose his marital issues

Comedian I Go Save mocks Ubi Franklin after he threatened to expose his marital issues

Real football fans don’t behave like this – Nana Aba to riotous Nigerian supporters

Real football fans don’t behave like this – Nana Aba to riotous Nigerian supporters

Ayra Starr shines as latest #UpNow cover artist on Audiomack

Ayra Starr shines as latest #UpNow cover artist on Audiomack

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

Police visits Will Smith's home after actor slaps Chris Rock

Police visits Will Smith's home after actor slaps Chris Rock

Praiz & Liquorose feature in short film ‘Reckless’ directed by Ifan Michael

Praiz & Liquorose feature in short film ‘Reckless’ directed by Ifan Michael

MTV Shuga’s full library premieres on Netflix

MTV Shuga’s full library premieres on Netflix

Alec Baldwin expecting 7th child with Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin expecting 7th child with Hilaria Baldwin

Disney+ confirms launch date in South Africa

Disney+ confirms launch date in South Africa

Trending

Kizz Daniel shows off mother of his kids for the 1st time on Mother's Day

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

John Okafor (Mr Ibu) says he was poisoned at an event in Abuja

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu

'I'm not begging anybody for financial assistance' - John Okafor (Mr Ibu) cries out

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Denrele Edun and Goldie Harvey