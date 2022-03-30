Comedian I Go Save mocks Ubi Franklin after he threatened to expose his marital issues

I Go Save had shared a video on his Instagram page where he threw shades at Franklin.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, where he shared a screenshot of conversations between an unidentified person and Ubi who claimed the comedian has issues with his wife.

In his responses, the comedian ridiculed the music executive over his plans to release more information about his alleged marriage crisis.

"AWWN!! I AM AFRAID O! THEY WANT TO EXPOSE ME O! MY WIFE WILL SOON LEAVE ME O! I DEY FEAR FOR WETIN HE GO POST NEXT O! I DEY REALLY FEAR O! I NEED PRAYERS & HERBALIST O! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,'' he replied.

I Go Save had taken to his Instagram page a day ago, where he trolled Ubi over his comments about assaulting comedians making jokes about the personal lives of celebrities.

Franklin made the comments while reacting to the Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation during the last Oscars Awards.