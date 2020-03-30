Nigerian comedian, Stanley Chibunna popularly known as Funnybone has threatened to the attendee who arrived from London sick and still decided to turn up for Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control had advised everyone who attended the AMVCA to isolate themselves because of an attendee who was exposed to the guests at the event.

The comedian made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

According to him, family and friends have continued to call him to find out about the state of his health. He went on to say that he was going to sue the attendee after his treatment.

"14days after Amvca and I kept getting calls from family and friends asking me the same question, Stanley hope you are good? Are you coughing? Well, I am not showing any symptoms yet and I won’t by his grace. I did the test finally and it came out NEGATIVE. So fam I am well, alive and safe. Stay safe and be safe," he wrote.

"Meanwhile before I forget oga SEUN who arrived from London sick and yet decided to turn up for Amvca. Pls get well soon o and recover fast if nobody will. I will personally sue you to court. But first get will soon you hear.

It would be recalled that several celebrities had gone into self-isolation after it was announced that they might have come in contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus at the 2020 Africa Movie Viewers’ Choice (AMVCA) that held at the Eko Hotels & Suites on Sunday, March 14, 2020.

This came after the Lagos State Ministry of Health confirmed that an attendee of the recently held awards’ ceremony tested positive for the virus which means that all other attendees were likely exposed to the novel coronavirus.