American comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

According to TMZ, Chappelle has not yet experienced any symptoms and is under quarantine.

The COVID-19 diagnosis caused Chappelle to cancel his remaining four shows in Austin, Texas, two of which were to include Joe Rogan, according to the report.

Chappelle has gone into isolation [Instagram/GossipGrind]

This is not the first time the comedian will be cancelling his shows.

Recall in September 2020, Chappelle had to cancel some of his shows after one of the recurring performers on the bill was believed to have contracted the virus.

Chappelle joins the list of high profile American celebrities who have contracted the virus.