Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma was the co-host of the 14th Headies which took place in Lagos on Sunday, February 21, 2020.

The comedian who made co-hosted the awards with Nancy Isime set tongues wagging after he showed up wearing a shirt bearing a blood-stained Nigerian flag symbolising the shooting, and killing at the Lekki toll gate during the #EndSARS protests last October.

On Twitter, the comedian's decision to show up with the now-famous shirt has received diverse reactions.

For many, it was one of the major highlights of the evening, and gave Nigerians the opportunity to remember that fateful and ugly day in 2022.

