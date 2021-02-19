Nigerian comedian Basketmouth's wife, Elsie has questioned actress Rosy Meurer for referring to her husband as "Mr Churchill " in her posts and videos.

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, February 19, 2021, the comedian's wife wondered why Meurer kept using 'Mr Churchill' to describe her husband.

"Mr Churchill this, Mr Churchill that... Aunty say 'my husband' naaa, abi are you ashamed to call him that??????? Wahala just be like bicycle," she wrote.

Elsie has questioned actress Rosy Meurer for referring to her husband as "Mr Churchill " in her posts and videos. [Instagram/ElsieOkpocha]

Elsie's post is coming on the heels of the recent videos and post credited to the actress where she addressed her husband as 'Mr Churchill.'

In a recent post, the actress cleared the air on the allegations that she snatched Tonto Dikeh's former husband, Churchill.

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer and her hubby Churchill Olakunle [Instagram/OlakunleChurchill]

It would be recalled that a few days ago, social media was left in shock and disarray after Churchill revealed that he had tied the knot with Meurer.

Prior to this union, Meurer had been accused of being the brain behind Churchill's failed marriage with Dikeh.

Meurer, however later came out to deny the accusation.

Olakunle and Dike had one of the messiest celebrity divorce in the Nigerian entertainment industry.