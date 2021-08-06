RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Basketmouth and wife celebrate daughter as she turns 10

Odion Okonofua

Janelle is Basketmouth's second child with Elsie Okpocha.

Comedian Basketmouth's daughter Janelle [Instagram/ElsieOkpocha]

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth and his wife Elsie have celebrated their daughter, Janelle on her tenth birthday.

The celebrity couple took to their Instagram pages on Friday, August 6, 2021, where they shared photos of the birthday girl captioned with cute messages.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful PRINCESS #JanelleOkpocha, May your day be as special as you are. Thank you for making it so easy to be proud of you, Daddy and Mummy love you so much. Welcome to the 10th floor," Basketmouth wrote.

"My real-life Princess. My precious child. My daughter with a beautiful heart, fearless, sooo kind, and exceptional. You forever make us so proud of you. Happy 10th birthday baby. I love you always and forever ❤️❤️❤️," Elsie wrote.

Happy birthday to Janelle from all of us at Pulse.

Basketmouth and Elsie recently welcomed their third child together.

