Comedian AY releases stunning photos to mark 50th birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

AY is one of Nigeria's finest comedians.

Nigerian comedian and actor AY Makun [Instagram/AYComedian]

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun popularly known as AY has released some stunning photos to mark his 50th birthday.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 19, 2021, where he released the really cute photos.

"What looked like an impossible climb is landing me on the 5th floor in style. To God be all the glory #leoman #50shadesofhustle," he captioned one of the photos.

Happy birthday to AY from all of us at Pulse.

AY is a Nigerian actor, comedian, radio and TV presenter, writer, producer and movie director.

He graduated from Delta State University, Abraka, in 2003 with a degree in Theatre Arts.

His career in the entertainment industry has spanned over two decades.

He has transformed from a standup comedian to an award-winning actor to a movie producer.

AY is married to Mabel Makun and they have a daughter together.

