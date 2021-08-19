Comedian AY releases stunning photos to mark 50th birthday

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 19, 2021, where he released the really cute photos.

"What looked like an impossible climb is landing me on the 5th floor in style. To God be all the glory #leoman #50shadesofhustle," he captioned one of the photos.

Happy birthday to AY from all of us at Pulse.

AY is a Nigerian actor, comedian, radio and TV presenter, writer, producer and movie director.

He graduated from Delta State University, Abraka, in 2003 with a degree in Theatre Arts.

His career in the entertainment industry has spanned over two decades.

He has transformed from a standup comedian to an award-winning actor to a movie producer.