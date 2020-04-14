Nigerian comedian, AY Makun has come out to defend his wife, Mabel, over claims that she had gone under the knife.

The comedian came to his wife's defense on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after she had earlier gone on Instagram to debunk the rumours that she was a frequent caller at the theatre.

"Here is nothing that I have not heard, from she has done her body to fake body and surgery body bla bla bla. They keep singing it like a song don’t you guys get tired? You all are beginning to sound like a broken record 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀," she wrote.

"Seriously though, let’s stop the bitterness and appreciate God’s handwork😁The truth is, if in the future I choose to go under the knife, I will do it with pride.

In his latest post, the comedian wonders why certain people have become very interested in the affairs of his family.

"I do understand that a lot of people are bored this period with the lockdown situation. But let's find a way to leave the Makuns alone and concentrate on how to stay safe from the pandemic that has engulfed the nation and the rest of the world," he wrote.

"No disrespect to people who do Cosmetic Surgery. I believe that they do it for many reasons. Some want to look younger. Others seek to change a feature they've never liked. That decision should remains personal and highly respected as it becomes a boost to their self-esteem.

"It is also good to believe and respect that there are still people with what I call FOLLOW COME. Not everyone has made the decision to go under the knife yet, and @realmabelmakun is one of them. Friends and families who know us together in the last 15 years will attest to that simple fact.

"Some people are naturally blessed from generation to generation with the body. Except it is possible to believe that my daughter Michelle has gone under the knife too. STOP THE FAKE NEWS.

"Anyways, we all don't have job this period. So you guys have another 14 days lockdown to continue to go the blogs to comment negatively on what you know nothing about. It still will not make me go to my inlaws and ask for a refund.

AY Makun's latest statement comes barely four days after his wife caused a storm on Instagram after she debunked the claims that she had gotten for herself a new look after visiting a plastic surgeon.