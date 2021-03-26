Nigerian veteran comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome also known as Alibaba, has berated the non-professionals running the affairs of the country.

In a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page on Friday, March 26, 2021, the comedian said the country is in a mess because instead of the leaders to perform, they would rather bank on prayers.

"That's why our country is in a mess. People who shouldn't be near political offices, are making policies for professionals," he wrote.

"And when they fail, they will now start praying and asking God to take control of our country, when they did not do what was supposed to be done."

"Like NIN... if we had carried out a proper Census in Nigeria, would that not help in planning. Naaaaaaa. We will pray to God to come count us."

He went on to give instances of when professionalism rather than prayers can only give results.

"Why do you look for a driver with experience to drive Mother in Israel? No need for drivers license sef. Employ anyone in the delivery department. Just pray," he wrote.

Alibaba is a Nigerian stand-up comedian, master of ceremonies and actor.