'Pay us what you owe' - clothing line slams BBNaija's Vee as they drag each other on IG

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star is reportedly owing N1.9M.

Reality TV star Vee [Instagramm/VeeIye]

Former housemate of Nigeria's reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Vee has fallen out with her former business partners.

The reality TV star had taken to her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, where revealed she would no longer be working with the clothing line company.

"I am no longer associated with Zeena and Zara brand, regard every image by me shared by them as false advertising and only do business with them at your prerogative," she wrote.

Vee says she will no longer be doing business with the company [Instagram/VeeIye]
It didn't take long before the clothing responded and accused the reality TV star of not keeping to her end of the deal.

"Apparently Vee paid 2million out of the 2.5m she was given for the deal she refused to honor. However, the shoot including the items she took cost about 1.4million which she insisted on not paying back," they responded on their Instagram page.

She was advised to refund a total sum of N1.9M as the balance of the money and items in her possession.

"Now she refused to pay for the loss incurred for the shoot, not forgetting that she made away with items worth 400k including the 500k balance from the ambassadorial deal payment, all tuning to about a total of 1.9million."

"Since she is not willing to pay for the lose incurred and the outstanding, the brand decided to use the content from the shoot done so as to minimize the lose incurred."

Odion Okonofua

