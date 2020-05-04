Jennifer Alegieuno who is the girlfriend of Clarence Peters has come out to blast the police over the arrest of the video director for the death of popular dancer Kodak.

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday, May 3, 2020 said they are looking at possible murder of Kodak who died at Peter's residence.

Alegieuno in a long post on Instagram on Monday, May 4, denied the statement by the police and said that the video director as not been charged.

"It is sickening the corruption and laxity in the Nigerian Police Force," she said in her post.

"So, as Clarence’s 14yrs long girlfriend, Lemme state authoritatively that Clarence Peters was invited to police command, Yaba and he went there willingly.

"He was not arrested, neither was he charged with murder as as stated by the press statement from the police command through their spokesperson Bala Alkana."

Nigerian music director, Clarence Peters' girlfriend, Jennifer Alegieuno has come out to defend him since his arrest over the death of video vixen, Kodak at his residence. [Instagram/JBeautyFull]

She revealed that the police had said that there was no case after initial investigations only for the Deputy Commissioner of Police Yetunde Longe to detain the video director.

"Events took a different turn when the DCP- Yetunde Longe, came in and asked that the report be torn, he wrote a second one that she tore again." Jennifer Alegieuno said.

"She agreed they had no case with him and the rest of the witnesses. “So why are u still holding him..” everyone asked, she said she was waiting for the autopsy result so she can attach it. When she saw she had been caught, she sent them to put out a press statement that he was charged for murder," she added.

Clarence Peters

Alegieuno's statement is coming barely 24 hours after the news broke of the video director's arrest.

According to the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Elkana, Peters is looking at a possible murder charge.

Clarence Peters has been arrested in connection to the death of dancer Kodak [Instagram/PictureKodak]

Kodak who was said to have been electrocuted while charging her phone at Peters' residence was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Kodak was popular in the industry for working with Clarence in videos for acts like Burna Boy, Tekno, Davido, Olamide, and more.