Chris Brown is going to be taking legal actions against the lady who accused him of rape.

According to TMZ, the music star's lawyer, Raphael Chiche, says he will be filing a complaint for slanderous denunciation against the alleged rape victim.

"Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris," he said.

Chris Brown had taken to his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, where he slammed the alleged rape victim. In his post, he said such allegations where against his morals and what he stands for.

" I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!" he wrote.

According to a source close to TMZ, Chris Brown was released with no conditions and free to leave the country, a sign that authorities have problems with the case. This is coming barely a few hours after it was reported that he was being detained after a young lady had accused him of raping her.

Chris Brown reportedly arrested in Paris over rape allegation

Chris Brown was arrested in Paris over allegations of rape by a young lady. A 24-year-old lady had reported that she was raped by the music star at his hotel room early in January 2019.

She reportedly told police that the pair met at a nightclub in central Paris, close to the Champs-Elysées, before they returned to the hotel. Two other men, identified by French media as Brown's bodyguard and a friend, have also been arrested. The singer was arrested on Monday and remains in custody while police probe the complaint.

Chris Brown under investigation for alleged rape in France

There are indications that Chris Brown has a big case to answer in France as he is presently under investigation for allegedly raping a woman. According to French magazine, CLOSER, Chris Brown is under investigation for allegedly raping a woman early in January 2019. According to them, a 24-year-old lady said Chris Brown raped her on the night of 15th-16th January 2019.

The woman filed a complaint to the police claiming that Brown invited her to his hotel room at Le Mandarin Oriental along with another woman. However, in her testimony, she claims that she ended up in a single room with Chris Brown where she claims she was raped.