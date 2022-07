CB and Adeleke's nephew, Davido are known to be close friends and have worked on several songs together.

Pulse Nigeria

This is coming hours after INEC declared Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the July 16 gubernatorial election in Osun State.

Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 375,027 votes

The PDP candidate won the governorship election with 28,344 votes.

Pulse Nigeria

Adeleke won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas in the state.

This is the second time Adeleke and Oyetola will face each other in a gubernatorial contest.

In 2018, Oyetola defeated Adeleke after a rerun, which took place in seven polling units.