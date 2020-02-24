Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has come out to deny the news spreading around town that he is sick and begging for financial assistance.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, February 22, 2020, where he denied the rumours. According to him, everyone should disregard all any posts on Facebook spreading the rumours of him being sick.

"Good morning my people ❤️ Please disregard any foolish post on Facebook by anybody saying I am SICK and SOLICITING for MONEY, I'm in a perfectly good health condition, I will never ask anybody for A DIME neither am I on FACEBOOK. Signed Chief Chiwetalu Agu," he wrote.

Chiwetalu Agu might have come out to clear the air about his health status, but the same cannot be said for some other celebs who have been hit be serious and unexplainable ailments.

A few weeks ago we reported about how Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu's career had nose-dived over the last decade because of his failing health. In a recent video that was shared on social media, the actor was spotted looking sick.

Another actor's health condition that got everyone shock was that of former childhood star, Ifeanyi Ezeokeke. The movie star who became famous for his role in the Nollywood movie 'Conspiracy' is said to be down with a mysterious illness.

His colleagues Diewait Ipechukwu and Ejike Okoye paid a visit to his house where they expressed their shock at the deteriorating state of his health.