Chimamanda Adichie says men benefit and suffer from patriarchy

Chimamanda Adichie says as even though men benefit from patriarchy, they also suffer from it.

The award-winning author made this speech at Hubspot’s Annual Inbound Conference where she was one of the keynote speakers for 2018. According to her, the effects of patriarchy has a huge impact on both men and women but men tend to suffer from it more.

“Both men and women suffer from the illnesses that lead to suicide but it is men that have a much higher rate of dying by suicide. Why? Because men are socialized to suppress so many human parts of themselves, men are socialized not to ask for help, men are socialized to be afraid of fear, men are socialized not to show vulnerability. From the moment we tell a little boy that ‘boys don’t cry’ or we tell a hurting teenager to ‘man up’ we are creating an adult man who will be cheated of the full range of his emotions. So, while men benefit from patriarchy, they also suffer from it,” she said.

Chimamanda Adichie has a way with words and her idea of how society should be. We still haven't forgotten the last time she pushed the feminism sermon by saying she has issues with men holding doors for women.

Chimamanda Adichie back in June 2018, shared one of her personal views and this time she says she has a problem with men holding doors for women . The award-winning author made this known during her recent interview with Trevor Noah. According to Chimamanda, even though she likes the idea of men holding the door for women, she has a problem with it.

"I think just like holding the door shouldn't be gender because we should open the door for everyone. I hold the door for men and women. I think the idea of sort of holding the door for a woman because she is a woman, I have trouble with, I'm quite happy for people to hold the door for me i hope they are not doing for the sort of idea of chivalry because chivalry is the idea of women are somehow weak and need protecting but we know that there many women who are stronger than men," she said