The renowned writer took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share the cover saying she is delighted to be on the cover.

She wrote: “Delighted to be on the cover of Marie Claire Brazil. And to highlight the work of talented designers: Brazilian @renatabuzzo.veglab and Nigerians @kikikamanu and @the_ladymaker,”

Adichie also expressed her gratitude to friends who made the cover happen and also thanked everyone at Marie Claire Brazil.

The award-winning writer’s works include Americanah (2013), `Half of a Yellow Sun’ (2006), `We Should All Be Feminists’ (2014) and `The Thing Around Your Neck’ (2009).

Launched in 1991, Marie Claire Brazil has reportedly become the biggest fashion-oriented female magazine and the most read women’s magazine in Brazil.