The renowned writer took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share the cover saying she is delighted to be on the cover.

She wrote: “Delighted to be on the cover of Marie Claire Brazil. And to highlight the work of talented designers: Brazilian @renatabuzzo.veglab and Nigerians @kikikamanu and @the_ladymaker,”

Adichie also expressed her gratitude to friends who made the cover happen and also thanked everyone at Marie Claire Brazil.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Marie Claire Brazil Magazine cover (Guardian)

The award-winning writer’s works include Americanah (2013), `Half of a Yellow Sun’ (2006), `We Should All Be Feminists’ (2014) and `The Thing Around Your Neck’ (2009).

Launched in 1991, Marie Claire Brazil has reportedly become the biggest fashion-oriented female magazine and the most read women’s magazine in Brazil.