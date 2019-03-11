Chimamanda Adichie is sending a lot of love to all the women out they as she advises them to do whatever pleases them including wearing whatever they like.

She made this known during an interview with CNN's special program on Africa, 'African Voices.' The award-winning author said it is important that women do not have to do anything to please anyone.

"Wear what you want to wear. I say that as kind of a joke. But in a larger sense, I think it would be, don't think you have to do what people want you to do. Increasingly, in part of growing older for me, I'm 41, and when I was 30, when I was 27, I think I was a lot more invested in kind of thinking about what people expected and what people wanted. And I think it's mentally exhausting to do that.

"And, you take away from yourself, the energy that you could have used to do things that are actually meaningful to you. Now, I feel old and wise and I would say to that younger version of myself, and actually, I'll say also to young women all over the world to, it's so important not to think that you have to perform for somebody else. It's really important to, what I like to call own yourself," she said.

Chimamanda Adichie isn't just known authoring some of the best books around but is popular for statements like this which eventually makes her trend. Times without numbers, statements which are seen as controversial has been credited to her.

“While men benefit from patriarchy, they also suffer from it”- Chimamanda Adichie says

Chimamanda Adichie says as even though men benefit from patriarchy, they also suffer from it. The award-winning author made this speech at Hubspot’s Annual Inbound Conference where she was one of the keynote speakers for 2018. According to her, the effects of patriarchy has a huge impact on both men and women but men tend to suffer from it more.

“Both men and women suffer from the illnesses that lead to suicide but it is men that have a much higher rate of dying by suicide. Why? Because men are socialized to suppress so many human parts of themselves, men are socialized not to ask for help, men are socialized to be afraid of fear, men are socialized not to show vulnerability. From the moment we tell a little boy that ‘boys don’t cry’ or we tell a hurting teenager to ‘man up’ we are creating an adult man who will be cheated of the full range of his emotions. So, while men benefit from patriarchy, they also suffer from it,” she said.

Chimamanda Adichie has a way with words and her idea of how society should be. We still haven't forgotten the last time she pushed the feminism sermon by saying she has issues with men holding doors for women.