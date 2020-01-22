Chika Ike has got to be one of the sexiest celebrities around but her latest photo on Instagram will probably take her a step further on that list.

The beautiful actress and movie producer took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, where she shared a very seductive photo that has gotten everyone talking. Well, Chika was holding no boundaries as to how racy she planned for the photo to look like.

Her caption alone gave a clear insight as to what her motive clearly was; "Lick your screen 😋. #dinner," she wrote.

Being bold and beautiful is one thing but damning all the consequences and showing up like a million bucks and sexy is another thing. Thumbs up to Chika Ike for pulling this see-through outfit.

The beautiful actress was recently a guest at Pulse where she got to speak about her new movie, 'Small Chops.' It was an interesting chat as she got to explain how she was able to come up with the story and cast of the movie.

Chika Ike's interview...

Nikita in 'Small Chops' showcases the life of a dancer and all the hurdles she had to go through in life for survival. Chika Ike shared with us how she was able to come up with the story and turned it into a beautiful well-told movie.

"First of all, I drafted the story of the film. I have had the story for four years. I have always wanted to tell the story of perception, labelling because I for one have experienced it in my career. People just see you and say 'oh you are an actress' and have this misconception about you when they don't even know you. So I thought about it and also I got the help of some amazing scriptwriters. They came on board and we actually broke it into pieces, adding the flesh into the skeleton and we made it work. Nikita was actually very challenging playing, I would say for one it was really challenging playing her beyond the fact that I am not a dancer...READ FULL INTERVIEW

On the cast...

"It took a lot of effort, it took a lot of thought process to get to this point. We had a lot of meetings, we consulted, we wanted people that apart from the fact they were A-list in their game, also we wanted people that could carry that character and interpret the role, that could leave that character and I am grateful that they were able to bring their A-game and deliver. These are professionals in the field, we don't expect less from them, we expect A game and every other thing from them. I'm glad that people love them, I'm glad that they have a huge fan base and I'm glad that they did wonderful in the movie," she said.

'Small Chops' will be showing in the cinemas across the country from January 31, 2020. Fans and admirers of Chika Ike should expect to see a different side of their favourite actress. [PULSE]

