Chidi Mokeme loses sister to ailment, cousin to hit and run

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian actor Chidi Mokeme
The movie veteran made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

According to Mokeme, his sister died after battling an undisclosed ailment while his cousin was killed during a hit-and-run accident in the United States of America.

"Gone Too Soon! It’s been a crazy couple of days as our family mourns the loss and transition of our angels. It is with profound sadness that I share with you the untimely and unfortunate passing of my immediate younger sister Ebele Mokeme Uche-Nwene, who would have been 48yrs next month and My Cousin Nicole Mokeme, 35,'' he wrote.

"While Ebele lost her battle to illness, Nicole was killed by a hit-and-run driver. May their spirit-filled souls rest eternally in the Lord, and I solicit your prayers for Ebele’s young twins, Nicole’s daughter, our family, my mum, Nicole’s parents, and the loved ones and friends they left behind."

The actor released the details of the license registration of the car involved in the hit and run.

Chidi Mokeme
Chidi Mokeme ece-auto-gen

"I’m compelled to share this information because Nicole’s killer is still out there on the loose. The Maine State Police and the Maine Department of Public Safety are in search of the hit-and-run vehicle described as a 2016 black BMW X3 SUV with Maine license plates 5614WM and is registered to 35yr old Raymond Lester of Portland," he shared.

"The Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle. If you see the vehicle or have any reliable information, please call the Maine Police Department immediately."

Mokeme is a Nigerian actor and reality show host.

