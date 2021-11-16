RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chico Ejiro's son dies months after Nollywood director death

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The late movie director's son passes away after battling with cancer.

The alte Chico Ejiro and his son Viano Ejiro [Instagram/ChicoEjiro]
The alte Chico Ejiro and his son Viano Ejiro [Instagram/ChicoEjiro]

Viano Ejiro the last of the late Nollywood director, Chico Ejiro is dead.

Recommended articles

The young Ejiro passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021.

According to several reports, Viano has been battling cancer for years.

Viano Ejiro the last of the late Nollywood director, Chico Ejiro is dead.
Viano Ejiro the last of the late Nollywood director, Chico Ejiro is dead. Pulse Nigeria

A condition that had his late father dedicate his time and resources for his treatment.

The report also says Viano's mother, Joy Ejiro had to move to the United States of America to get the best health care for her son who was diagnosed with cancer-related ailments while still a toddler.

Chico Ejiro died on Christmas day in 2020. He died after suffering a seizure attack.

Nicknamed Mr. Prolific, he directed over 80 movies within 5 years, each one shot in as little as three days.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu to produce Play Network's 'Hijacked 93'

Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu to produce Play Network's 'Hijacked 93'

Chico Ejiro's son dies months after Nollywood director death

Chico Ejiro's son dies months after Nollywood director death

Sinach hosts Onyeka Onwenu, Todd Dulaney, Adlan Cruz, Da’dra Great House in Lagos at Christmas concert

Sinach hosts Onyeka Onwenu, Todd Dulaney, Adlan Cruz, Da’dra Great House in Lagos at Christmas concert

Mildred Okwo's 'La Femme Anjola' set for New York premiere

Mildred Okwo's 'La Femme Anjola' set for New York premiere

'They made us doubt our sanity' - Falz reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting

'They made us doubt our sanity' - Falz reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting

Kunle Afolayan reveals why he avoids collaborations in Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan reveals why he avoids collaborations in Nollywood

'You are our hero' - OAP Do2dtun hails DJ Switch after panel indicts Army and police over Lekki toll gate shooting

'You are our hero' - OAP Do2dtun hails DJ Switch after panel indicts Army and police over Lekki toll gate shooting

DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

We are passionate about working with Nigerian content creators - Amazon Prime Video

We are passionate about working with Nigerian content creators - Amazon Prime Video

Trending

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

'I have a heavy-duty backside' - Celestine Donkor reveals as she drops new photo

Celestine Donkor

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

Peter and Paul Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady