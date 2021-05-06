RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chelsea’s victory over Real Madrid makes me richer by N48m- Peter Okoye

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare, has revealed how Chelsea’s victory over Real Madrid got him richer by N48 million on Bets.

The talented singer revealed this via a post on his Twitter account on Thursday.

This comes after Chelsea put in a dominant display on Wednesday night to book a place in the Champions League final at the expense of Real Madrid.

However, the victory, which means Chelsea will be facing Manchester City, made Peter Okoye $100, 000 richer.

The father of two also added that he might be winning more money during the finals if Chelsea ends up victorious against Manchester City.

Reacting to Chelsea’s victory, Peter took to the microblogging platform, revealing he’d bet again to enable him to win more.

He tweeted;” Who would believe I am $100k richer tonight after Chelsea’s win against Madrid and the individual is about to get $200k bet again in the finals against Man city,” he said.

