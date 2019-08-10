The artist popularly known as Chef 187, is currently working on a new album and is pulling all stops to ensure it is a big hit in his home country, and across Africa.

With sponsorship from Chivas Regal, he is currently in Lagos, to record with these artists and familiarize himself with Africa’s hottest music scene.

Chivas Regal has been at the forefront of boosting the entertainment scene in Zambia, by constantly providing support for young artistes and using its events to push visibility for them.

The journey that led to these powerful collaborations begun in 2018 when the brand launched the Chivas XV in Zambia.

The event saw different artists open for Nigerian headliner Mr. P and amongst the many young artists that shared the stage with Mr.P, one stood out to Chivas Regal. That one artist happened to be Zambian star Chef 187.

The brand has consistently pushed its message of success being a blend through many different fronts.

A good example of this can be highlighted through the Chivas blended series; a three-day photography camp with 10 students, where the top student - Niva Hankede - was sponsored by Chivas to cover the South African Fashion week Going beyond offering consumers a taste of its premium whiskey.

The brand has always celebrated the work of many African entrepreneurs, innovators, and now entertainers.

Through its Success Sessions, a platform that helped entrepreneurs share stories of their journey and how they are giving back to the community, the brand helped inspire more business people to put in more work, and do more good.

One of the top stories to come out of those sessions in Zambia, was that of Ignatius Anayawa, who runs a successful restaurant chain and now supports the growth of music in Zambia through his music academy.

With the entertainment scene, the brand hopes that it can boost the works of more young brilliant artists, and put them on the global stage.

During Chef’s Nigeria visit, he is expected to do some media rounds with top radio and TV stations, in a bid to help grow his fan base.

Chef is an award winning artist who is signed to Alpha Entertainments Music, and does some RnB to blend with his major genre - hip hop.

He recorded his first song in 2005, and has since then been on a constant rise.

In 2015, he was the recipient of 4 major awards which included the Best Mainstream Male Artiste Award, the Mainstream Album Award and Best Hip Hop Album Award for his album - Heart of a Lion.

On the last day of this month, he is expected to headline the second edition of The Experience, a music concert that will feature both international and Zambian music acts.

