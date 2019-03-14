You don't get to see a celebrity turn 30 every day and oozes of so much cuteness and that exactly is what Yemi Alade did when she released photos on her birthday.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, where she posted some really hot photos to mark her 30th birthday. In one of the photos, she thanked God for all he has done for her.

"I am grateful GOD .... @yemialade I HAVE FOUND FAVOUR AND GRACE WITH GOD. KEEP WORKING HARD, KEEP BREAKING BARRIERS, KEEP WINNING YEMI ALADE," she wrote.

Happy belated birthday to Yemi Alade from all of us at PULSE. Indeed Yemi Alade has everything to be thankful for as she has had a flourishing career over the last few years.

Only recently she was celebrated for becoming the second Nigerian singer to hit 100M views on Youtube.

Yemi Alade becomes 2nd Nigerian artist to hit the 100M views on YouTube

Late in December 2018, Davido made history becoming the first Nigerian artist to hit the 100M view mark on video streaming site, YouTube, with his video for 'Fall.' Few months later, the video that for long was the most viewed African video, Yemi Alade's 'Johnny' has followed suit, achieving the landmark number of views on the site.

Yemi Alade shared her excitement at this feat on her Instagram page in a post on Sunday, January 27, 2019, where she thanked her fans for their support.

''THANK YOU - THANK YOU - THANK YOU. 100MILLIONVIEWS'', she captioned. The singer also promised her fans that she will be ''putting in more work this year'' as she was encouraged by the support.