Nigerian singer, Douglas Agu popularly known as Runtown is celebrating his 31st birthday far away in Greece with his model girlfriend, Adut Akech.

The music star's girlfriend took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, where she shared photos and videos from their private birthday getaway in Greece.

Runtown and Akech are currently in Paros Island in Greece, where they are spending quality time together.

The couple sparked off relationship rumours about a month ago after a video of the two all loved up made its way to social media.

The music star and his model girlfriend are currently in Paros Island, Greece, where they are vacationing together. [Instagram/AdutAkech]

They, however, put the rumours to rest after the music star gifted the model, a promise ring during their trip to France.

Akech is a 20-year-old model originally from South Sudan.

Runtown and girlfriend, Adut Akech [Instagram/AdutAkech] [Instagram/Runtown]

She is one of the most sought after models in the world who has worked with several brands.

In 2019, she won the 'Model of the Year' award at the British Fashion Awards, in London.