"Good morning bunnies. Something to bless your timeline today. @stardikeyuledochie," she captioned the video.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

It was greeted with criticism by many including his first wife, May, who called him out.

The actor later shared a photo of his first wife, May and described her as his 'number one and undisputed.'

In a recent chat with Music Exec, Paul Okoye, the actor said he'll never say anything to make his wife the villain in the story.

"One thing I'll never do is to make my wife, May look bad in public. No matter what they say, I won't say this is the cause of this...no no no it's family," he said.

Pulse Nigeria

He, however, wondered why many people have pointed several accusing fingers at him without first-hand knowledge of what's going on with his family.

It's the truth it's the love that they have for me. At the same time, people are talking about something that they do not know the root of it. There's always a reason for something. There is always the root and everybody that is shouting and insulting me don't live in my house," he said.