Mayourkun has gotten for himself a new Range Rover Autobiography worth N33M.

A video of the singer and his new car was shared via Instagram on Monday, February 17, 2020. In the video, Mayourkun is seen thrilled as he moved around the new SUV.

Mayorkun joins the list of celebrities who have Range Rover Autobiography in their garages.

From Burna Boy to Zlatan and Kizz Daniel we've seen these guys spoil themselves with expensive cars.

About a week ago, we shared with millions of fans the video of Burna Boy's new sprawling mansion and social media couldn't keep calm. [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

Back in December 2018, Burna Boy acquired for himself a brand new Range Rover Autobiography. The music star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, December 23, 2018, where he posted videos of the car on his InstaStories.

burna boy's newly acquired Range Rover

Let's just Burna boy's hard work for 2018 is paying off which gives him every reason to spoil himself with all the good things of life. It appears that all your favourite celebrities have decided to spoil themselves and their loved ones with car gifts this yuletide season.