One of the cutest videos you'd find on social media today is that of Genevieve Nnaji dancing to Naira Marley's Tesumole.

The movie star has become a sensation on the social media app, Tik Tok.

Well, Genevieve is no newbie when it comes to posting astonishing videos on social media.

Nnaji's latest video on Tik Tok goes a long way to say, she has some really good dance moves.

The 40-year-old actress has become a very frequent user of the app and her numbers are doing pretty very well.

Genevieve Nnaji needs no introduction. She is one of the biggest celebrities to have come from Nigeria and at 40, she has shown no sign of slowing down. [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

Recall that about a week ago, she dropped a video on the app which made her trend on Twitter for over 24 hours.

She presently has 31,000 and still growing fan base on the app.