One of the cutest videos you'd find on social media today is that of Genevieve Nnaji dancing to Naira Marley's Tesumole.
The movie star has become a sensation on the social media app, Tik Tok.
Well, Genevieve is no newbie when it comes to posting astonishing videos on social media.
Nnaji's latest video on Tik Tok goes a long way to say, she has some really good dance moves.
The 40-year-old actress has become a very frequent user of the app and her numbers are doing pretty very well.
Recall that about a week ago, she dropped a video on the app which made her trend on Twitter for over 24 hours.
She presently has 31,000 and still growing fan base on the app.