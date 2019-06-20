One of the most emotional and touching videos you'd be seeing online for a while is that of an old cancer patient whose only wish is to meet Davido.

Davido shared the emotional video on his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 while calling for the search of the seemingly bedridden cancer patient.

"Please find this beautiful woman for me ... 💔" he wrote.

Our guess is as good as yours when we say, it won't surprise anyone if Davido decides to offset the woman's medical bills after meeting her as she wishes.

It is a well-known fact that Davido is one of the most benevolent celebrities we have around.

Recall about a year ago, when colleagues of a staff, who Davido had taken care of her huge medical bills, came out in their numbers to thank him for his kind gesture.

See how airport staff react after Davido helped their colleague pay for surgery

The music star took to his Instagram page where he posted the Insta story video where the airport staff came out in their numbers to thank him for helping their colleague. He captioned the video with a quote appreciating the love from the airport staff.

"Aawww I payed for the surgery of a lady that works at the airport and they did this to thank ME! SO CUTE!" he wrote.

We all know Davido has got the most benevolent heart and he doesn't waste time when it comes to helping people who are in need. From the young guy who he helped send back to school and built a house for, to the young man a few years ago who he gave a scholarship to, the list is endless for those who have gained tremendously from him.