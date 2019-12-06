One of the coolest videos you'd see on social media today will be that of the winner of the last season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke on a motorcycle.

The reality star was spotted trying to make her way to the airport away from the busy Lagos traffic. Obviously not ready to miss her flight, she took her box and headed straight to the airport.

We know this is one video that is going to be on almost if not all the blogs today. We guess Mercy wasn't ready for all the shenanigans that come with being a celeb...Go girl!!!

Mercy emerged winner of the last season of Big Brother Naija after spending three months in the house.

One interesting feat about her victory is that she is the first female housemate to win the reality TV show.

Mercy Eke emerged the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem. Mercy becomes the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago.

Mercy was the last female housemate standing after spending a total of 99 days - 14 weeks - in the house, won herself the grand prize of N60 million. On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Seyi, Omashola, and Frodd from the Big Brother House.

The last five housemates were Mercy, Frodd, Mike, Omashola, and Seyi.