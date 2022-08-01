Check out video of Alexx Ekubo's sprawling mansion

"New Month, New Home. Thank you Lord for the Gift of New, I'm Grateful. 🙏🏾"

Ekubo's new home is a smart home with automated curtains and blends.

The new house also includes an all-white office for the movie star.

The kitchen interiors are made of black marble. Another interesting detail in the house is the game room.

It is not clear how many bedrooms are in the house but the movie star sure gave up a huge space for his intimidating walk-in closet.

Ekubo's new gift is coming months after he bagged a doctorate degree.

"Introducing, Dr Alexx Ekubo. Thanks to the governing council of the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG UNIVERSITY) for conferring on me Doctorate (Honorary) Degree in Arts & Culture," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Ekubo is a Nigerian actor and model. He was the first runner-up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest.