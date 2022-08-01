RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out video of Alexx Ekubo's sprawling mansion

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]
Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

The movie star took to his Instagram on Monday, August 1, 2022, where he shared a carefully detailed video showing the entire house.

"New Month, New Home. Thank you Lord for the Gift of New, I'm Grateful. 🙏🏾"

Ekubo's new home is a smart home with automated curtains and blends.

The new house also includes an all-white office for the movie star.

The kitchen interiors are made of black marble. Another interesting detail in the house is the game room.

It is not clear how many bedrooms are in the house but the movie star sure gave up a huge space for his intimidating walk-in closet.

Ekubo's new gift is coming months after he bagged a doctorate degree.

"Introducing, Dr Alexx Ekubo. Thanks to the governing council of the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG UNIVERSITY) for conferring on me Doctorate (Honorary) Degree in Arts & Culture," he wrote.

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]
Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

Ekubo is a Nigerian actor and model. He was the first runner-up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest.

He won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award at the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in the Weekend Getaway

Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse.

