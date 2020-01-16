Adekunle Gold and Simi are presently in Cape Verde for their wedding anniversary and we are loving the vibes they are sending out on social media.

On Thursday, January 16, 2020, Simi took to her Instagram stories where she shared a video of Adekunle Gold and herself all cozy as they celebrate their wedding anniversary in Cape Verde.

Prior to that, the couple had shared individual photos on their Instagram pages. Don't we all love the way these guys always serenade social media with their beautiful photos, cute messages, and videos?

Talking about cute messages, a few days ago, Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrated their wedding anniversary and the messages they sent to each other to mark that special day blew our hearts away.

The anniversary messages...

Adekunle Gold took to his Instagram page on Monday, January 13, 2020, where he shared a very cute photo of Simi and himself in a rather very cute position. He went on to caption the photo with a quote where he showered accolades on his wife, Simi.

"1 year in and I can’t even begin to say how blessed I am that it’s you I am doing this love something with. You amuse me, you make me laugh, hard, you are so beautiful, I am lucky I get to love you forever. 🥂 Here’s to more beautiful memories together, doing great exploits and living our lives on our terms. Love you forever babe," he wrote.

In a similar vein, Simi took to her Instagram page to celebrate Adekunle Gold on their wedding anniversary.

"Pretty baby. The very thing that you mean to me, I doubt you'll ever fully understand. I don't like to share our best moments, because they belong to us - so people might never even know the level of your special. It's a really high level that is higher than other levels. No one is more in sync with me than you...read complete story.

These two got married a year ago in what can be described as one of the most private celebrity weddings in modern times. It was attended by close friends and family members of the couple.

